From george oliver
Amara White Round Pedestal Leg Dining Table
Advertisement
Bring your breakfast nook into this contemporary modern dining table with this streamlined dining table. A steel pedestal base, its circular top is made from manufactured wood and measures 31.5" in diameter to seat four comfortably, so it's an ideal option for smaller spaces. Though its design is distinctive, this piece is ready to blend with various color palettes and aesthetics thanks to its neutral finish. Color: White