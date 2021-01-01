Amalie Solid Wood Standard Bunk Bed by Sand & Stableâ¢

This bunk bed anchors your child's bedroom in coastal farmhouse design while adding plenty of additional storage. It's made from solid pine wood in your choice neutral finish. The slatted headboard and footboard complements the guardrails for a cohesive look. This bunk bed arrives with a ladder that makes it easy for your little one to climb into the top bunk. Three drawers in the base of this bed gives you and your kiddo space to keep spare linens and blankets. Bed Frame Color: Gray, Size: Twin over Twin