From kaleen
Kaleen Amalie 3 x 4 Light Blue Indoor or Outdoor Animal Print Coastal Throw Rug | AML02-79-2539
Ahoy! let your imagination sail away with the Amalie collection, filled with nautical and sea life inspiration. Choose from playful patterns of sea creatures in cheerful bright palettes or sophisticated motifs in more serene neutrals. These easy clean, indoor/outdoor rugs are machine made of 100% polypropylene in Egypt, featuring UV protection. Detailed colors in this rug are light blue, ivory, navy. Kaleen Amalie 3 x 4 Light Blue Indoor or Outdoor Animal Print Coastal Throw Rug | AML02-79-2539