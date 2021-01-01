From italia
Italia Amalfi 2-Piece Bath Hardware Set in Polished Chrome
Enjoy a bathroom update with ease, all while saving money with the help of our new Palermo Series bathroom accessory set. This 3-piece set includes a 24 in. towel bar, toilet paper holder and single robe hook from 1 of Italia's most popular series. All 3 accessories feature a beautifully polished chrome finish and our easy install mounting system. You wont be disappointed with this sleek European inspired set of bathroom accessories. Additional pieces may be purchased individually.