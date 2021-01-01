DONNA SHARP Amadora 3-Piece Taupe Cotton Queen Comforter Set, Brown

This beautifully designed Amadora 3-piece cotton comforter set from DONNA SHARP is an elegant addition to any master bedroom or guest room. The ultra-soft cotton is pigment dyed and garment washed to provide a wonderfully soft touch, right out of the package. This bedding set is designed using a waffle weave fabric with an elegant floral jacquard finish. A hidden pin tuck secures the batting in place without interrupting the pattern, creating a smooth, seamless appearance. Shams are included and perfectly match the comforter to complete the look of the bed. Add your own personal touch by pairing Amadora with 1-of our throws or decorative pillows (sold separately). This 3-piece set comes with 1-comforter and 2-shams and is packaged in an eco-friendly linen bag. Available in the colors Cappuccino and Taupe.