Amabelle Swivel Adjustable Height Bar Stool

Set of 4! The bar stool is an ultimate modern yet clean design that fits well in any environment. The accommodating seat is padded for extra comfort and is covered in soft faux leather. A backrest rises from the back of the seat giving added support. The collection is definitely a relaxing place to sit, even after long periods of use. The seat sits on top of a slender chrome stem and has an attached footrest plated in chrome. This stool also comes with an adjustable height gas lift and 360° swivel mechanism, with a sturdy circular base that has a rubber ring beneath to protect your floor. The universal design of the collection means it matches any type of décor and fits in perfectly with other items of furniture, making it ideal in a home kitchen or breakfast bar. Each barstool can swivel 360 degrees and comes complete with an adjustable gas lift tested to operate at least 100,000 times! They have the best quality barstools of this type. Don't settle for a cheap imitation made of inferior materials. They are so confident in the durability of their product that they offer a 5 year warranty on the strut performance on all their barstools that they sell. Upholstery: Lime