Amora Lighting AM301TL14 2 Light 22" Tall Buffet Table Lamp with Berries and Leaves Tiffany Glass Shade Dark Brown Lamps Table Lamps

Amora Lighting AM301TL14 2 Light 22" Tall Buffet Table Lamp with Berries and Leaves Tiffany Glass Shade Features Shade hand crafted with 160 pieces of cut glass and 32 glass jewelsBase crafted from zincRequires (2) 60 watt medium (E27) bulbsPull chain on / off switchUL rated for dry locationsShade colors will appear darker and less vibrant when not illuminatedThis stained glass product has been protected with mineral oil as part of the finishing process (remove any excess oil with soft dry cloth)Dimensions Height: 22"Width: 14"Product Weight: 11.0 lbsShade Height: 7-1/4"Electrical Specifications Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E27)Voltage: 120 voltsBulbs Included: NoAttention California residents: This product contains lead, a chemical known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. Dark Brown