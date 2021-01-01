Jacuzzi AM27236WLR2XX Amiga 72" Whirlpool Alcove Bathtub with Left Drain and Basic Controls White Tub Whirlpool Alcove

Jacuzzi AM27236WLR2XX Amiga 72" Whirlpool Alcove Bathtub with Left Drain and Basic Controls Product Features:Durable high-gloss acrylic materialPatented TargetPro™ jets deliver Aqualibrium® - the perfect mix of air and water for a powerful, yet comfortable massageExclusive CleanLine™ System with anti-microbial lines and Drain-Down plumbing enhances CleanLine™ssIn-line heater maintains bath temperature (upgrade on some models)Limited lifetime manufacturer's warranty for tub with 2 years warranty for labor and travel costs. Drilling for faucet mounting will NOT void the warranty.Jacuzzi® Technology:TargetPro™ Jets: Jacuzzi® TargetPro™ jets offer incredible performance and comfort. With a low-profile face, easy to manipulate 60 degree range of adjustment, and simple flow control, TargetPro™ allows you to tailor your experience.SlimPro Jets: The ultra low-profile design is nearly flush with the bathing surface to provide maximum comfort.CleanLine™ Water Lines: Jacuzzi's CleanLine™ water lines contain anti-microbial additives to inhibit bacterial growth and odors over time.Tru-Level™ Base: Ultra-high density foam levelers that provide support and easy leveling to simplify installation.Slip-Resistant Bottom: A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction area.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 20-3/4" (measured from the top of tub rim to the bottom of basin)Overall Width: 36" (measured from back most to front most point on outer rim)Overall Length: 72" (measured from left most to right most point on outer rim)Basin Width (Bottom): 22" (back to front measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Length (Bottom): 45" (right to left measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Water Depth: 16-7/8" (depth of water at tub's maximum capacity)Maximum Water Capacity: 78 - gallonsDrain Location: LeftOperating Gallons: 78 Alcove White