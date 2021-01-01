From jacuzzi

Jacuzzi AM27236BLXXXX Amiga 72" Soaking Alcove Bathtub with Left Drain White Tub Soaking Alcove

Description

Jacuzzi AM27236BLXXXX Amiga 72" Soaking Alcove Bathtub with Left Drain Product Features:Durable high-gloss acrylic materialErgonomic design cradles the bather in a comfortable positionThe foundation of hydrotherapy - quiet and calmingThe combination of heat and water relaxes muscles and calms the sensesLimited lifetime manufacturer's warranty for tub with 2 years warranty for labor and travel costs. Drilling for faucet mounting will NOT void the warranty.Jacuzzi® Technology:Tru-Level™ Base: Ultra-high density foam levelers that provide support and easy leveling to simplify installation.Slip-Resistant Bottom: A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction area.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 20-3/4" (measured from the top of tub rim to the bottom of basin)Overall Width: 36" (measured from back most to front most point on outer rim)Overall Length: 72" (measured from left most to right most point on outer rim)Basin Width (Bottom): 22" (back to front measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Length (Bottom): 45" (right to left measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Water Depth: 16-7/8" (depth of water at tub's maximum capacity)Maximum Water Capacity: 78 - gallonsDrain Location: LeftOperating Gallons: 78 Alcove White

