Eago AM168ETL Alfi Trade 59" Corner Acrylic Air Tub with Center Drain Drain Assembly and Overflow White Tub Air Corner

Eago AM168ETL Alfi Trade 59" Corner Acrylic Air Tub with Center Drain, Drain Assembly and Overflow This sleek new corner tub by EAGO incorporates all the modern features of a whirlpool tub inside of a clean cut design with all the bells and whistles. Enjoy a soak while listening to music and blasting the wall and floor hydro jets while the LED lit up water around you melts the day awayALFI brand AM168ETL Features:Covered under ALFI brand's 1 year limited warrantyOur fiberglass and stainless steel-reinforced MaxLoad high gloss acrylic is stronger and more resilient than the material used by our competitors The acrylic is scratch resistant and extra-smooth, making it difficult for dirt and bacteria to attach and easier to cleanAir bath - air injection system gives the user a unique, relaxing bathing experienceInstalls in a corner configurationChromatherapy LED lighting system creates a serine atmosphere Colors change automatically or manually; gradually blending into one another in a cycle, or remaining on your favorite color onlyHand shower includedThe included inline heater is designed to enhance and prologue the enjoyment of your whirlpool bathtub, inline heaters have a built-in thermostat, constantly maintaining the temperature of the circulating water in the tub, and offering you the incentive of a longer bathing experience The heater will only work while the jets are operatingCenter drain placement Pump is located in the centerKeypad Control Panel: Stylish control panel easily operates the bathtubs whirlpool jets, inline heater, digital sound system, and chromatherapy lightingEquipped with overflow assembly permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillagePlease note that this tub fills itself through the jets! Tub comes with chrome fixtures, but if you'd like you can replace them and use your own instead Includes a square shaped hand held shower headFeatures back flow preventer on the shower heads This prevents bacteria, mold, & odor buildupTub Specifications:Overall Height: 31-1/2" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 59" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 59" (front to back of tub)Basin Length: 46-1/8" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 37-3/8" (front to back of bottom basin)Basin Depth: 19-11/16" (top to bottom of basin)Maximum Water Capacity: 98 gallonsWater Depth: 19-45/64"Horsepower: 1.5 HPFrequency: 60 HzAmperage: 30 ADrain Connection: 2" Corner White