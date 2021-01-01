JENSEN AM/FM Weather Alert Radio/Flashlight with 4-WAY Power

Will you be prepared if there is a power failure or severe storm in your area The JENSEN JEP-650 Self-Powered AM/FM Weather Band Radio and flashlight is a valuable tool designed to keep you up informed and out of harm's way when there's an emergency situation. The radio can tune in AM and FM frequencies, as well as NOAA weather channels whenever you need to check on the current conditions. It not only keeps you updated during severe weather or civil emergencies, but it also features a built-in siren that can alert others of your location if you're lost or need assistance. The unit always has power by utilizing its top-facing solar panel or the side mounted dynamo crank. These power sources also mean that you don't have to worry about a dead smartphone thanks to the built-in USB emergency charging port. The JEP-650 also features a back-lit easy to read LCD display, a metal carabineer for clipping to your backpack and a handy carrying strap with storage compartment.