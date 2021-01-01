American Standard AM00350.400 60" x 58" Euro Frameless By-Pass Double Sliding Shower Door with Clear Glass Brushed Nickel Showers Shower Doors Sliding

American Standard AM00350.400 60" x 58" Euro Frameless By-Pass Double Sliding Shower Door with Clear Glass Product Features:Fully covered under American Standard's limited lifetime warrantyGlass shower enclosures may be installed on custom tile bases or combined with an American Standard shower base for a streamlined installationConstructed of durable 1/4" thick tempered glass and complemented by all-metal profiles and guide railsA frameless design gives a modern, sleek look to the showerBy-pass shower door operation acts as a space saverAdd a simple shower head or advanced American Standard shower system to create your perfect shower experienceShower enclosures from American Standard offer flawless functionality and durability for a lifetimeDoor opens to the left or right, depending upon installation configurationAn integrated towel bar makes it easy to reach your bath towel after bathing All hardware required for installation of shower door is includedProduct Specifications:Overall height: 58" (bottom to top of enclosure)Overall Width: 60" (left to right of enclosure)Glass Thickness: 1/4"Installation Type: AlcoveNumber of Doors: 2Why Buy American Standard From Us:We are an American Standard Preferred Authorized Online DealerWe Only Ship Showroom Quality products vs Builder Grade quality found at big box retailersAll metal parts, not plastic like some of our competitorsCustomer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After PurchaseA Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office Sliding Brushed Nickel