From alzheimer's awareness tees by whywho co.
Alzheimer's Awareness Tees by WhyWho Co. Dementia Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Warrior Sunflower Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Perfect Birthday or christmas Gift For women or men grandma or grandpa mom or dad and every dementia alzheimers warrior to support and raise alzheimer's awareness and celebrate Alzheimer's awareness November with purple ribbon for alzheimer disease. Check our brand to discover more Alzheimer's Awareness tees. Alzheimer's Awareness Dementia Alzheimer's Warrior Support Alzheimer's Fighter 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only