From winston porter
Alywin 5 - Light Shaded Classic / Traditional Chandelier
Illuminate your space in tasteful, transitional style with this ENERGYÂ STARÂ®Â qualified five-light shaded chandelier! Crafted of steel in a designer metallic finish, this fixture features a round pendant holder showcasing five swooping arms holding streamlined torches. Topping each torch, a white etched glass cylindrical shade ensconces a 10 W LED A19 bulb (included) to diffuse bright light as its dispersed throughout your space. An adjustable length of the chain suspends the unit from a matching canopy above to round out the design. Finish: Brushed Nickel