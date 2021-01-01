From osp home furnishings
OSP Home Furnishings Alyson Managers Chair in Earth Fabric with silver nail heads and Chrome Base, Earth Polyester
Modern home office. Enjoy a stunning combination of a traditional accent chair, with the function of an office chair all in one, with this modern office chair. Your home office will be a deluxe retreat with the soft inviting fabric with nail head trim and polished chrome base. The adjustable height base makes it easy to find your comfort zone for a productive work day. Bring a touch of class to your home office with the Alyson manager’s chair. Color: Earth Polyester.