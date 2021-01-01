Alysia Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed

Complete your bedroom with the bed fabric upholstered bed. Featuring a modern design with a button-tufted headboard for a touch of traditional charm and detailed piping for a sophisticated finish look, the bed is constructed of solid rubberwood legs and engineered wood. The solid wood legs in black will keep it sturdy and reliable for years to come. The pholstery adds a gentle finishing touch over the padded bed frame. The low footboard and the matching rail create an airy feel to a small room setting. A standard US size box spring and mattress will complete the bed for an elevated bed height and a good night's sleep. Size: Full/Double, Color: Gray