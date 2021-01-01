From modway
Modway Alyona Glam Tufted Stain-Resistant Velvet Headboard, Twin, Mint
With vertical tufting, a unique silhouette, and luxurious texture, the Alyona Channel Tufted Performance Velvet Twin Headboard brings glam deco style and vintage modern elegance to a guest bedroom, kid's bedroom, or college dorm. This twin size headboard features a beautiful shape, channel tufting, and subtle French piping. Upholstered in soft, stain-resistant performance velvet, this padded headboard offers supportive comfort while sitting up in bed resting or relaxing. A beautiful backdrop for a variety of bedding styles, this adjustable headboard fits twin beds with its three mounting positions. Assembly required.