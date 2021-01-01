Signature Design by Ashley Alymere Rustic Brown Lift Top Cocktail Table

Rich wood and rustic metal work so well together in the Alymere lift-top coffee table. We love how the curvaceous shape of the table?s serpentine legs is echoed in the scrolled metal accents?for a modern-classic style that?s substantial without being heavy. Lift-top table is ideal for informal dinners in front of the television, adding function to great form. A fixed shelf provides display space for your favorite whatnots while drawers keep essentials out of sight.