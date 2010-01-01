From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Alya Classic Traditional Farmhouse White Finished Wood Twin Size Daybed
Create a cozy environment for lounging and sleeping with the Alya daybed. Made in Malaysia, this versatile piece combines the functions of sofa and bed into one. Its strong wood frame ensures durability, while its classic white finish brightens any space. Inspired by farmhouse aesthetics, the daybed features cut-out panels enhanced with charming inset detailing. Tapered legs lend an elegant touch. Requiring assembly, the Alya daybed is the quintessential piece for a child’s room or guestroom. Dimensions: 35" High x 78.2" Wide x 41.5" Deep; Arms: 27.4" High; Inside Dimensions (Mattress Size): 39" Wide x 74" Deep; Fully Extended Dimensions: 35" High x 78.2" Wide x 81.1" Deep;