UAB KIDKIS Always Be Yourself Unless You Can Be A Llama Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Do you really like llamas? As an alpaca lover, you know how adorable these Peru animals are. Grab this clever design design as an animal gift today to rock on your next Andes adventure! Great clothing gift for men, women & kids! Great birthday gift idea! Do you love llamas and enjoy witty animal puns? This is perfect for using back to school or on any casual day. Grab this cute animal design as a birthday, Christmas or holiday gift for llama lovers who just freaking love llamas and alpaca toys! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only