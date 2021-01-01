Alvar Abstract Multicolor Area Rug

This enthralling area rug features daring, 3D-like designs, and captivating color palettes for an overall effect that is completely charismatic. Hand-tufted from a sumptuous wool blend and woven with gently shimmering silk-like fibers, these radiant area rugs will enliven any outlook with their exciting energy. Captivatingly vivid color seems to splash across the surface of this sensational Prismatic area rug. The abstract design hints at floral motifs and natural forms, in a beautifully balanced and painterly rug.Features:Comfortably thick: You’ll love to walk across this area rug’s plush, 0.75” inch thick pileDue to the detailed construction of our rugs, both handmade and machine-made, sizes may vary by up to three inches in width or length.Luxurious texture: Hand-tufted with a sumptuous blend of fine wool and shimmering, silk-like Luxcelle that feels incredibly soft to the touchModern artistry: Sophisticated purple, blue, gold, yellow, beige, and grey tones make this abstract area rug a standout addition to your living room, bedroom, foyer, or home officeRug pad recommendedMaterial: ViscoseMaterial Details: 50% Wool, 50% ViscoseConstruction: Machine MadeTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonRug Shape: Primary Color: MulticolorPattern: AbstractFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Professional cleaningCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Color Combination: MulticolorOur Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSample Available: NoSample Part Number: Spefications:SATRA Approved: NoGreen Label Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Better Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoUSDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoGreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Carpet Sustainability Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certificat