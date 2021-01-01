From kenroy home
Kenroy Home Alvar 1-Light Black Sconce
Black, brass and bold with Mid-Century Modern charm, this sleek Art Deco-inspired sconce shimmers and shines thanks to the brass inner finish of the flat black slant-cut shade. The clean-lines and unique slant cut of the shade gives this lamp a modern feel, perfect for an industrial urban loft or a retro-contemporary bedroom. This glamourous sconce provides strong, directional lighting perfect for use beside your bed or home office desk as a late-night reading light.