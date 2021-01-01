Alvan 12 - Light Shaded Tiered Chandelier with Crystal Accents

Features:Number of lights: 12Material: Wrought ironThis item also works with energy efficient bulbs, halogen bulbs, compact fluorescent bulbs, and LED bulbsBulb not includedFixture Design: Shaded Fixture Shape: TieredNumber of Lights: 12Number of Tiers: 2Finish: BlackSecondary/Accent Material: YesSecondary Material: Crystal Shade Included: YesShade Color: Shade Material: FabricPrimary Material: MetalCrystal Component: YesReal Crystal: Crystal Type: Crystal Color: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraDimmable: NoDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 40Country of Origin: ChinaSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: ChainWITB Bulb Included: NoDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Ornate TraditionalWood Type: Quality Score: 0.15Spefications:CE Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoDark Sky Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoADA Compliant: Fire Rated: TAA Compliant: FSC Certified: UL Listed: cUL Listed: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Product Weight: 24Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: Canopy Depth - Front to Back: Adjustable Hanging Length: NoOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Overall Height (Hanging): 48Body Height - Top to Bottom: 30Body Width - Side to Side: 28Body Depth - Front to Back: 28Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesEstimated Time to Install: Additional Parts Required: NoWarranty: Shade Color: White