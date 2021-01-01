Alvada 42" Single Bathroom Vanity Set

The subtle beauty of the collection vanity exudes comfortable luxury. It's modern, yet traditional beauty will surely dress up your bathroom or powder room without any fuss. The quartz countertop and porcelain under-mount sink show quiet opulence, and the legs support upright without fail. Brushed nickel hardware complements the classic finish, with pulls adorning the two cabinet doors, showcasing ample storage space within. A slatted shelf allows for additional space to organize your towels. Whether this vanity is in your bathroom or for guests, its presence will surely elevate the aesthetics of your room. Base Finish: Blue