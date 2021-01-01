Alva 7 Light Pendant Light by Tech Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Satin Nickel - (700TDALVPMC7WS-LEDWD)

Inspired by the classic take of the Edison-style squirrel cage light, the Alva 7 Light Pendant Light. The fixture is a string of seven light design to elevate and enhance any modern interior space. Alva is a solid bulb of absolute crystal, with a filament that has been precisely laser-etched into the crystal, designing an appealing fixture that is well taken as art. This pendant is a downward LED light that can be grouped together or used as a single unit. Available in a variety of cord colors, finishes, and color temperatures. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: White. Finish: Satin Nickel