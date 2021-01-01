Alva 3 Light Pendant Light by Tech Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Satin Nickel - (700TDALVPMC3BS-LEDWD)

The Alva 3 Light Pendant Light by Tech Lighting is an original Edison-style design and now reintroduced as an updated modern socket and cord-style LED fixture. This pendant has a durable downward LED light that is cleverly designed to hide within the socket and combination with a solid bulb of only optic crystal. Its filaments are laser-etched within the crystal for an eye-catching light. Available in various finishes, cord colors and color temperatures. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: Black. Finish: Satin Nickel