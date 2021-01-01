From rugs usa
Rugs USA Brass Alva 26-inch Iron Industrial Tripod Table Lamp lighting - Scandinavian 25.5" H x 14" W x 14" D
Advertisement
Bring just the right amount of flair with this stylish and sleek metal table lamp. Perfect for your favorite reading nook or elevating your workstation, create warm and ambient lighting with a little drama. With its bold metal composition, this table lamp will keep you illuminated in style. Designed with you in mind, Rugs USA provides an LED bulb, allowing your lighting to take center stage effortlessly.