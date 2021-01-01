Aluminum Water Cooling Block 160x40mm Heatsink with Side Nozzle Blue

[PARAMETER] Body Size: 160x40x12mm/6.30x1.57x0.47inch;Nozzle Length: 15mm/0.59inch. [MATERIAL] The material of the water cooling block is aluminum, which is lightweight, good heat dissipation and durability. [FIT FOR] The nozzles are designed for tight attachment, they can be connected to a water pipe with an inner diameter of 7-8mm. [SHAPE] The surface of the water cooling block is polished, with good appearance. [APPLICATION] This water cooling block is suitable for various of CPU and electrical parts, such as the computer CPU, the games CPU, the board, and the semiconductor, etc.