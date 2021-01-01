Aluminum TypeC Mobile Pro Hub Adapter with USBC PD Charging 4K HDMI USB 30 35mm Headphone Jack Compatible with 20202018 iPad Pro Microsoft Surface.

Best Quality Guranteed. INNOVATIVE MOBILE HUB - one of the first adapters designed specifically for the new 2020/2018 iPad Pro, allowing portable access to all your media devices for an uncompromising mobile experience STUNNING 4K HDMI DISPLAY - enjoy brilliant, high-resolution 4K HDMI display (30Hz) from your 2018 iPad Pro for hassle-free presentations, conference calls and video streaming on-the-go! USB-C POWER DELIVERY - allows bidirectional charging to quickly power your 2018 iPad Pro or use as a portable power bank (while connected to iPad) to charge your connected USB-C devices. We recommend using at least a 30W power adapter to maintain charging speeds RESTORES YOUR PERIPHERALS - the Type-C Mobile Pro Hub gives back your 3.5mm headphone jack, along with an extra USB 3.0 port for data transfer. Please upgrade to iOS 13 to utilize data transfer to/from USB devices USB-C COMPATIBILITY - 2020/2018