Showcase your lively indoor tree in our Silver Aluminum Textured Floor Vase. This modern and minimalist styled vase is the finishing touch to your home office. Floor vase measures 24H x 14 in. in diameter Crafted of aluminum Part of the Venus Williams collection Cylinder shape with a tapered base Silver metal finish Detailed with speckle-like textured surface Brass plated base Modern and minimalist style Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.