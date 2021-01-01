From kirkland's
Silver Aluminum Textured Floor Vase
Advertisement
Showcase your lively indoor tree in our Silver Aluminum Textured Floor Vase. This modern and minimalist styled vase is the finishing touch to your home office. Floor vase measures 24H x 14 in. in diameter Crafted of aluminum Part of the Venus Williams collection Cylinder shape with a tapered base Silver metal finish Detailed with speckle-like textured surface Brass plated base Modern and minimalist style Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.