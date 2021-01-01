From focus industries
Aluminum Starfish Area Light by Focus Industries - Color: Green - Finish: Green - (AL-07-DC-LED3-HTX)
The Focus Aluminum Starfish Area Light is a shore thing when you want to bring coastal charm to a front yard or a backyard living space. It's a low-profile design capped by a textured cast aluminum hat shaped like the aquatic creature for a splash of beachy style. To brighten paths and add ambience to outdoor entertaining areas, it funnels illumination downward. This whimsical seaside-inspired lighting has a 9-inch ABS stake and connects to a 12V landscaping electrical system. Focus Color: Green. Finish: Hunter Texture