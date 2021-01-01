VIVO Aluminum Space Saving Dual 17' to 32' Monitor Pneumatic Desk Mount, Counterbalance Arm Monitor Stand (STAND-V200A)

FITS 17" TO 32" SCREENS - This dual monitor mount fits most screens 17" to 32" in size and up to 19.8 lbs in weight (each) with VESA 75x75mm or 100x100mm mounting holes. The sturdy C-clamp fits desks from 0.4" to 3.3" in thickness, and an optional grommet mount is included to accommodate a variety of layouts. SPACE SAVING ARMS - The advanced shorter front arm design creates more space between you and your monitor screens and allows the arms to be flush with the wall. The low profile display is perfect for standard/active desks and cubicles alike, fitting both deep and shallow desktops. FULLY ADJUSTABLE - The powerful pneumatic arms offer a height range from 6.5" to 17.7", and the mount features +45° to -45° tilt, 180° swivel, and 360° rotation for comfortable viewing angles. Please Note: The arms must hold at least 2.2 lbs of weight (each) for the counterbalance tension to work properly.