Aluminum Saturn Rings Hat Area Light by Focus Industries - Color: Brown - Finish: Brown - (AL-20-SM-AH-H-WBR)

Watch a heavenly transformation take place by adding the Aluminum Saturn Rings Hat Area Light from Focus Industries to one's front lawn or backyard living space. For modern style, it features a textured pattern on the reflector inspired by the circles around the second-biggest planet in the solar system. Merely adjust the hub of this aluminum landscape stake lighting to widen the projection coverage to illuminate one's path or patio properly. Owners can mount it directly into the ground with its 9' ABS stake, and enjoy the distinctive look of its low profile aluminum body and matching extruded stanchions and accents. Focus Color: Brown. Finish: Weathered Brown