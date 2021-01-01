Deco 79 Aluminum Oval Marble Table, Gold/Gray

Theme: This round side table with a marble top redefines classic elegance. It has an old world charm which coupled with the gold/grey colour scheme makes this gold side table a prized possession. Multiple uses: Innovation is the key to using this marble side table. It is pretty enough to be used as a decorative piece. Decorative items like unusual night lamps, exquisite decorative pieces procured from different places of visit etc., when placed on it make it one of the best among all the different types of accent tables. Finish: The top is made up of grey marble crafted and given a lustrous finish while the aluminium stand exhibits a glossy gold elegance. This marble side table is crafted to perfection, in its design, in its style, in its colour scheme and its old world classic charm. A tapered 3-pronged stand makes it one of the best accent tables for small spaces. Dimensions: The dimensions of 19 x 12 x 22 inches after assembling combined with a body weight of 14.89 pounds increase the adaptability and flexibility of this gold end table.