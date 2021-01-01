Aluminum Oblong Foil Pan Containers and plastic dome lids, 1lb Capacity, Aluminum Foil Take-Out Pans (100 With Lids)

Best Quality Guranteed. Heavy-duty Aluminum Pans: Sturdy and strong pans which are made of superior quality aluminum foil. This aluminum pan is ideal for cookouts, baking, broiling, roasting, grilling or even taking food somewhere for someone and not to worry about getting the container back. Easy and convenient disposable solution for any occasions. Includes a family value pack of 50 pans and 50 plastic lids. Durable & Functional Partyware: Well-made aluminum pans which means theyre not flimsy. Designed to facilitate air flow, make it ideal for even heat distribution which reduces the chance of burned baked goods and helps in creating a beautiful smooth crust. Excellent in the kitchen, picnic, camping, BBQ, and other indoor or outdoor activities. Disposable Aluminum Baking Pans: Save time and energy washing the dishes using these foil pans set. Easy to use and dispose specially when having family gathering or outing, dinner parties, birthdays, catering,