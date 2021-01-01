From lechat

Aluminum M2 NGFFB Key to USB 31 TypeC M2 SSD Enclosure Portable External Solid State Drive Enclosure Doesnt Support NVME SSD Black

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Note: Not Support NVMe M.2 SSD, Not Support PCIe based M.2 SSD, NOT work with any SSD from Mac. Supports SATA-based M.2/NGFF(B Key & B+M Key) SSD. M.2/NGFF to USB3.1 Type C SSD External Enclosure, suitable for 2230/2242/2260/2280MM. Data transfer rate up to 10Gbps for USB 3.1 Support System: Windows xp / Vista / Windows7 / 8 / 8.1 /10/ Linux / MAC. VL716 controller chip's GEN2 version, ultra fast transmission speed. Supports Plug & Play and Hot-Swapping. Adopts aluminum alloy shell, stylish appearance but durable. Low heat, low consumption, shockproof, longer life time

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com