3" x 3" Aluminum Honeycomb Mosaic Tile
Description
3" Aluminum Hexagon Mosaic TileFeatures:Aluminum Mosaic TileSize: 3" HexagonTile Type: Mosaic SheetSubway: NoMount Type: Mesh BackedSample Available: YesSample Part Number: GFD21-SAMPLEMixed Material: NoMaterial: MetalMaterial Detail: Material Details: AluminiumResistance Type: No ResistanceFloor Use: NoDCOF Rating: Slip Resistant: Heat Resistant: Frost Resistant: Water Absorption: VitreousWater Performance Level: Water ResistantSubmersible: NoSealing Required: YesInstallation Location: Backsplash;Bathroom wallInstallation Location Details: Outdoor Installation: Not Suitable for Outdoor UseSuitable for Freezing Weather: Color: Silver/Brown/GrayShade Variation: V2-Slight variationMosaic Pattern: HoneycombTile Design: Metal LookPattern Size: Shape: HexagonCraftsmanship Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: Natural Variation Type: Natural Stone Color VariationGlazed: NoPolish Finish: Throughbody: Glass Finish: Gloss Level: Textured: NoEdge Type: RectifiedEdge Style: Straight EdgePebble Cuts: Compatible Tile Trim: YesCompatible Trim Pieces: No Compatible Trim PiecesCompatible Bullnose Part Number: Compatible Quarter Round Part Number: Compatible Cove Base Part Number: Compatible Counter Rail Part Number: Compatible Specialty Trim Piece Part Number: Compatible Border Tile Part Number: Compatible Pencil Liner / Liner Part Number: Compatible Chair Rail Part Number: Product Care: Clean spills immediately;Use tile specific cleanerCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseTop Tile Pick: Spefications:UL Listed: NoADA Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cUL Listed: NoNFPA 253 or ASTM E648 Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Green Squared Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoFloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: PEI Rating: 0 - Wall use onlyANSI A137.1 Compliant: Dimensions:Individual Tile Width: 3Individual Tile Length: 3Mosaic Sheet Width: 13.5Mosaic Sheet Length: 11.25Overall Thickness: 0.375Recommended Grout Joint: 1/8 inchesOverall Product Weight: 2.15Square Feet Included: YesSquare Feet per Carton: 0.85Sold In Carton: YesPieces per Carton: 1Assembly:Eligible for Replacement Parts: NoEligible for Hardware Packs: NoWarranty:Commercial Warranty: NoCommercial Warranty Length: Product Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warrant