Aluminum Foldable Laptop Stand Adjustable Computer Desk Portable Laptop Bed Tray Reinforced Ergonomic Posture Lap Desk Size 17' with Mouse Pad

HEAT DISSIPATION-Designed with various holes, which can give strong airflow to provide a better cooling environment for the laptop, you will have pleasure working/leisure/study/gaming on this laptop stand MULTIPLE FUNCTIONS-Can be an office table, computer stand, writing desk, book tray, bed tray, tablet holder, gaming table, notebook stand. It can also be a cozy desk for your bed or sofa DURABLE AND FLEXIBLE-The legs of the laptop stand are made of lightweight and high-strength aluminum alloy. And the adjustable knobs are made of ABS hard plastic plates, which are very durable and flexible ERGONOMIC DESIGN-The legs can be rotated 360 degrees, locked at different angles, providing the most comfortable typing angle and reducing the pressure on the neck and shoulders.2 anti-skid buckles can be installed on the edge of the table to prevent the item from slipping down