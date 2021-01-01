Fits PlexiDor PD DOOR LG and PD WALL LG Series. Whether you leave your home for an extended period or want added security daily, the PlexiDor Sliding Track accessory makes it easy. Simply attach the left and right tracks to the interior frame and slide the steel security plate from the PlexiDor Pet Door in place. Secure the plate with the handy flip lock feature and you're done. Tracks are made of strong, durable aluminum and match the frame color of the door. Tracks are made of strong, durable aluminum and match the frame color of the door. Available in white, bronze, or silver. Available in white, bronze, or silver. White and bronze tracks and have a baked on powder coated finish that is durable and scratch resistant just like the appliances in your home. Hardware is attached and installs in minutes. PlexiDor Performance Pet Doors and accessories are manufactured in the U.S.A. and come with a 10 year limited residential warranty. PlexiDor White Aluminum Dog/Cat Door | PD SLD TRK LG WH