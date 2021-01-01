PlexiDor Medium Door Series are designed for dogs weighing up to 40 pounds. This size (MD) is ideal for the Poodle, Corgi, Dachshund, Beagle, Pekingese, Shetland Sheepdog, Schnauzer, Cocker Spaniel and most Terriers. PlexiDor’s exclusive K9 COMPOSITE™ thermopane panels are saloon style and do not require costly replacement flaps. All four edges of both panels are equipped with high density, industrial nylon pile weather seal. This produces the highest level of energy efficiency when compared to other pet doors. Each time you open the door to let your dog in or out, heating and cooling escapes. Installing a PlexiDor Pet Door will save you money. Homeowners have reported their energy bills decreased 10% annually after installing a PlexiDor. The hardened aluminum frames come in silver, white, or bronze finishes to coordinate beautifully with your appliances, interior walls, or floors. White and bronze frames have a baked on powder coated finish that is durable and scratch resistant just like the appliances in your home. Medium, Large, and Extra Large PlexiDor dog doors include a cylinder lock, a key and a steel security plate. The door can be locked nightly and the steel security plate can be attached while you’re away for any extended period of time. PlexiDor Performance Pet Doors are manufactured in the U.S.A. and comes with a 10 year limited residential warranty. PlexiDor White Aluminum Dog/Cat Door | PD DOOR MD WH