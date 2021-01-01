LITTON LANE Green Aluminum Coastal Garden Sculpture (Set of 2)

Elevate the decoration of your home with the help of these crane-inspired sculptures! These figurines are bound to impress your guests with their marvelous design and uniqueness. Accent pieces made of aluminum, these garden figurines come with impressive green finishing. Each one is designed with detailed characteristics like embossed and textured eyes, feathers, and feet. This set of crane garden sculptures will absolutely add an artistic twist to indoor and outdoor spaces with coastal theme. Add these cranes to your garden or patio to set a coastal-style scene Wipe clean with a dry cloth. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Made in India The set includes two décor pieces. Coastal design. This item comes shipped in one carton.