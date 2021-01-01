From focus industries
Aluminum Bell Path Light by Focus Industries - Color: Iron - Finish: Iron - (PL-02-H-WIR)
Brighten a front or backyard with the Focus Industries Aluminum Bell Path Light and a relaxing ambiance will instantly take shape. It's designed for use with 12V landscaping electrical systems and features a cast aluminum bell to create a comforting, glare-free downward glow. A gooseneck stanchion in matching aluminum keeps the bell sturdily and elegantly suspended. Complete with a durable 9' ABS stake that mounts directly into the ground, this path light is an elegant solution to illuminating any outdoor space. Focus Color: Iron. Finish: Weathered Iron