From rad

Aluminum 7 oz. Baking Cups/Cake Cups/Dessert Cups #1210P (100)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Outside diameter (rim to rim): 3-1/4' Depth: 2-1/8' Bottom diameter: 2-1/4' Capacity: 7 fluid oz 25 gauge aluminum foil. These are good for individual cakes and muffin cups, flan, pudding cups and etc These are good for larger individual portions Clear Dome lid snaps on tight and keeps your creations fresh 7 oz Capacity - Larger size for cakes and layered desserts. Bake and serve right from one cup- No more messy transfers

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com