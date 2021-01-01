From evesky
Aluminum Alloy Enclosure Circuit Board Enclosure Aluminum Alloy Waterproof and Sealed Aluminum Alloy Project Enclosure High Texture for Power.
Advertisement
Waterproof and sealed, can protect your instrument to work well even in harsh environments Screws are easy to assemble, install, operate and carry, and the built?in groove is better for installing objects Suitable for as power amplifier shell, circuit board shell, decoder shell, industrial equipment shell, etc. Surface after sandblasting and oxidation treatment, possess corrosion resistance and high texture Adopt aluminum alloy material, light weight with good strength, good corrosion resistance