From oilco liquid handling systems
Aluminum Alloy CNC Metal GoPro Tripod Adapter Monopod Mount with Aluminum CNC Thumbscrew for GoPro Max GoPro Hero 9 Go Pro Hero 8 7 6 5 4 and DJI.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. PERFECT FIT- perfectly compatible with GoPro Fusion, Max, Go Pro Hero 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3+, 3, 2, 1, DJI Osmo Action (High Quality CNC Aluminum Screw included) WONT BREAK - Tripod Mount CNC cut from high quality Aluminum with Aluminum GoPro Thumbscrew giving additional strength to your set up on your next adventure ENDLESS CAPABILITIES - Standard 1/4-20 tripod stud for compatibility between accessories on any adventure or film session NEVER LOSE END CAP- Built-in threaded end cap eliminating the need for a nut creating added strength and convenience