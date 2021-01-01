From nshi
Aluminum Alloy Case for 2.4in 320x240 TFT LCD Screen Computer Supply for 3B+ Case for 3/2
Advertisement
The product is easy to operate, you can switch button function by yourself, very convenient Come with high PPI 2.4 inch TFT LED display, used for Raspberry Pi 4B / 3B / 2B / B + / A + This set is small in size, easy to store and convenient to carry, useful and practical For Raspberry Pi shell come with 6 keyboards and remote IR, support infrared function The product using high quality aluminum alloy shell with good heat dissipation effect