EVERYONE DESIGNS LLC Aluminized Steel Charcoal Chimney 6pc Value Set with Spatula, Basting Brush, BBQ Fork, Tongs and Heat Resistant Glove

The PitMaster King 6-piece charcoal chimney value set is the perfect grilling companion for all BBQ lovers, from beginners to pitmasters. The large 13 in. x 7 in. chimney starter will light coals evenly in minutes without the use of lighter fluid. Also included in the set are: 1X BBQ fork, 1x 16.5 in. spatula, 1x 15 in. silicone basting brush, 1x heat resistant glove and 1x 16 in. tongs that will maximize your grilling experience while keeping you safe. This barbeque set makes the perfect gift for every occasion; birthdays, Father's Day, Mother's Day, Housewarming, Christmas, etc.