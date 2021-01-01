From test abfv request13

Aluminium Alloy Bicycle Computer Mount for Road Bike Integrated HandlebarCompatible with Garmin Edge 130 200 500 510 520 810 820 1000 1030 and.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Material: Aluminium Alloy 6061-T6 body, plastic adapter Multi-function bike computer mount, compatible with garmin edge 130 200 500 510 520 810 820 1000 1030, sport action camera and Flashlight This combo mount gives you easier, heads-up positioning for easier monitoring and safety Light weight, durable and easy to install

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com