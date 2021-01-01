Alume LED Multi-Light Pendant Light by LumenArt - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (APD.54-3000K-47-deg-120v-BK-3R-BK-TRIAC/ELV)

The Alume LED Multi-Light Pendant Light by LumenArt presents a sleek and contemporary display while effortlessly blending into any decorative environment. Conical pendants are dropped from a shared canopy by a thin wire, each with the ability to be adjusted to the desired height. Their smooth finish gleams with light, while an opal acrylic diffuser at their end softens the powerful, energy-efficient light that beams from an integrated LED source. Lumenart is a modern and contemporary lighting company based in Chicago. Their simple, minimalist designs are energy efficient and precision-made, with some designs suitable for wet location environments. With selections like the ring-shaped, LED Alume ACL.09.2 Ceiling Light and the graceful, artful Wave WLP Pendant Light, their creations are versatile, functional and show attention to detail. Shape: Cone. Color: Black. Finish: Black