From americana building products
Americana Building Products Aluma Vue 66-in Wide x 28.75-in Projection Ivory Solid Fixed Window Awning in Off-White | AVU2966V
Advertisement
28-3/4\"p x 66\"w Aluma Vue awning provides cool shade for those hot sunny windows, plus open your view to the great outdoors with the horizontal slotted pan design. Made entirely of aluminum, the Aluma Vue will never rust or decay. Studies show that adding an awning can reduce heat gain through windows by 55% to 77% and lower inside temperatures by 15 degrees. Americana Building Products Aluma Vue 66-in Wide x 28.75-in Projection Ivory Solid Fixed Window Awning in Off-White | AVU2966V